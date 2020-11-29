Min. Benn hands over boat to Leguan/Wakenaam CPG

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Saturday, handed over a boat to the Wakenaam and Leguan Community Policing Group (CPG). This was done at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Minister Benn said the boat will strengthen the capacity of the CPG to effectively undertake their duties, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He said it would “reinvigorate community safety, enhance security, reduce tensions and improve confidence on all sides.”

The boat, powered by a 40-horsepower engine will be used to traverse through Leguan and Wakenaam in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region (Region Three).

The Minister noted that the CPGs are the link between communities and the police. It was also highlighted that additional resources will be provided to improve community security across the country.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Home Affairs restructured and relaunched CPGs with a focus to rebuild, boost its membership and restore trust within communities to prevent crime.

During the launch, Minister Benn said “the promoting of safe communities and neighbourhoods can only come through enabling and rebuilding of community trust and confidence through a system of volunteerism, using law abiding citizens to bolster and aid the lawful, professional and human rights embracing efforts of Guyana Police Force.”

There are 166 CPGs with 2,903 members which represents a decline in groups by 20 per cent, and about a 40 per cent decline in membership. Minister Benn said the goal is to increase membership to 5,000 countrywide.