News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guidelines for HIV drug PrEP coming soon
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony
Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

– talks to begin on transgender medicine

MINISTER of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has announced that guidelines are coming for the use of HIV drug Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
The drug is for people who do not have HIV but who are at very high risk of getting HIV. The pill, to prevent HIV is taken daily. On Friday, Minister Anthony told DPI for World AIDS Day 2020, the Ministry of Health plans to introduce a more comprehensive guideline for use of the drug.

“The Ministry would shortly release guidelines pertaining to that, and for those persons who would be eligible for PrEP to ensure a proper roll out. We believe that with a comprehensive programme for PrEP, we can prevent many infections from happening. It is estimated that we have a lot of new infections and PrEP is one way that we can reduce new infections for HIV.”
Minister Anthony said a partial programme is already in place for several ‘discordant couples.’ A discordant couple is a pair of long-term sexual partners where one has a sexually transmitted infection and the other does not. Dr. Anthony said this programme would be expanded.

“We want to expand to ensure anyone who is at risk for HIV would have access, so that’s a new introduction, a new thing that we want to do. We will be partnering with a number of clinics across the country to ensure this happens, partnering with a number of persons and NGOs who would normally offer care of persons at risk and persons who have HIV.”
The Ministry will also begin the discussion on improving transgender medicine.

“We are planning a set of webinars with persons who have been affected by HIV, and those webinars include looking at transgender medicine, because that’s a need; we do have a number of transgender persons who are HIV positive and we need to have more specialised care for those persons who need that particular type of care,” he said.

World AIDS Day is observed annually on December 1. The day has been dedicated since 1988 for raising awareness about the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of the HIV infection and for mourning those who died of the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.