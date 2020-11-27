BCB cancels remainder of 2020 plans due to rise in COVID-19 cases

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has cancelled its cricket plans for the remainder of 2020, following a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Ancient County.

BCB public relations officer, Simon Naidu, via social media said the board, despite acquiring the necessary permission, has decided to postpone its cricket for the remainder of the year.

“It is with great regret that the BCB has decided to call off cricket for the rest of the year (2020). We had sought and gotten permission from the Government but the president and secretary consulted the executives based on the rising COVID-19 cases in Berbice.

“The BCB had hoped to complete ten unfinished tournaments but we have decided that the health of our players is more important,” Naidu said.

Looking ahead, those cancelled tournaments will now be completed in 2021 along with the planned 30 tournaments.

Naidu further stated that BCB president Hilbert Foster has made it quite clear that the health and the welfare of our players are important at this moment.

He added that the board will go ahead with the Under-19 sessions tomorrow If the GCB calls off the intercounty tournament, the trials would be stopped immediately.

“It is our hope that clubs in the county will be very careful in how they respond to the COVID-19 problem. Please feel free to contact BCB president Foster and me on 337-4562 or Secretary Angela Haniff on 333-3905 for more information,” he ended.