TTFA seeks to rescind  withdrawal of case against FIFA 

…vows to take suspension to CAS

THE embattled Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) William Wallace-led executive has sought permission to reverse the withdrawal of proceedings, in the case brought against FIFA, currently before the T&T High Court.

Earlier last week, a TTFA membership meeting that was held saw its membership unofficially vote to cease the TTFA action against FIFA in the court.

Ousted TTFA president Williams Wallace and his executive reluctantly agreed, and action was taken to withdraw the suit before the court on Wednesday.

The body, however, missed the deadline to withdraw the lawsuit by two minutes and were as a result suspended by FIFA.

Originally, the TFFA had been given until the 16 to withdraw the action, but FIFA had given a further extension until the 23rd.

In explaining its reasons for choosing to suspend the TTFA, FIFA on Thursday said “The suspension was prompted by the former leadership of the TTFA lodging a claim before (the TT High Court) in order to contest the decision of the FIFA Council to appoint a normalisation committee for the TTFA.

This course of action was in direct breach of article 59 of the FIFA Statutes, which expressly prohibits recourse to ordinary courts unless specifically provided for in the FIFA regulations.”

According to Keith Look Loy, a former member of Williams’ TTFA executive, the reason for returning the case to the court is in order to challenge the FIFA suspension at the CAS.

“We filed an injunction at the CAS against the suspension. But to ensure we had legal standing to do so, we had to have a legal matter before the local courts. Had the case been withdrawn from the court, there would be no legal standing in the local high court,” Look Loy told the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.

“There would be no legal standing because they have no case before the court, which means they have accepted FIFA’s imposition of the normalisation committee. We do not accept this and thus had to withdraw the withdrawal application to file such an injunction against FIFA.”(Sportsmax).