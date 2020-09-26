We are requesting a review of CSEC, CAPE results

Dear editor,

WE wish to register our complaint and are requesting a review of the recently reported results of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams. Our request is based on the following: (1) Internal Assessment or School-Based Assessments and predicted grades are incomparable as they significantly differ from those obtained by students. Example: two students who worked in the same group, received the same Internal Assessment and predicted grade were granted grades “I” and “IV” respectively; (2) Students who have been awarded straight “A” profile have been assigned Grade VI; (3) Students who sat the exam have been graded “Ungraded or Absent”; (4) The charge of $30 USD to review each subject, keeping in mind that the ‘errors’ were no fault of the student but the discrepancy brought about by the ‘system’.

Undoubtedly, there are severe inconsistencies in the grading of CAPE and CSEC 2020 papers which have negatively impacted the lives of some of the cohorts who, throughout the academic year, have been considered by teachers to be exceptional.

It is to be noted that some students have been awarded scholarships from overseas and regional institutions were put on a waiting list but due to the CAPE results have now been denied. We are extremely disappointed about this outcome having been assured that the exams would have been fairly held during the COVID- 19 pandemic. Moreover, we are not a group of delinquents making an irrational stance against the prestigious Caribbean Examination Council (CXC); we are hardworking students seeking justice. We only want to advocate for the accurate allocation of our grades. We look forward to hearing from you.

Yours truly,

Imani Pryce

#OurGradesMatter Spokesperson