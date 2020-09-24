Eureka lab now equipped to conduct daily COVID-19 tests

– could analyse up to 1,000 samples per day

AMIDST a constant rise in cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Eureka Medical Laboratory (EML) has increased its capacity to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.

Testing will be done in the facility’s new ‘Dr. Collin Boyle Virology Lab,’ which was commissioned by Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Wednesday.

The facility, which is the first of its kind in Guyana, offers daily in-house polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 testing, with results being available in 48 hours. Dr. Boyle, after whom the facility is named, is the late brother of EML’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Boyle.

Minister Anthony welcomed the move by EML, which he said will serve to support government’s efforts that are aimed at enhancing health services in Guyana. He said public/private sector partnerships such as these go a long way.

Dr. Anthony said the Ministry of Health remains committed to working with private sector entities such as Eureka Medical Laboratory to meet the medical needs of all, as government seeks to slow the spread and “flatten the curve” during this global pandemic.

The minister was given a tour of the new facility and was briefed on procedures of the tests and other services that will be carried out.

The company’s CEO, following the tour, said EML has taken note of government’s intensified work to improve COVID-19 testing efficiency and examined how his laboratory can further help.

“Our desire to support these efforts led the establishment of the Dr. Collin Boyle Virology Lab and investment in advanced technology to increase our capacity at EML,” he said.

Two new machines were purchased by EML — the QuantStudio 5 and the Kingfisher Flex — which allow for testing and analysing of up to 1,000 samples per day with a guaranteed turnaround time of 48 hours for results.

“We are confident that we have covered all bases in preparation of the analysis and interpretation of results. Employees have undergone a 10-day theoretical training on PCR testing, as well as practical training via our overseas partners and a local expert in PCR training. Our team has also been trained in COVID-19 nasopharyngeal sample collection,” said Boyle.

The daily in-house PCR COVID-19 testing service will be launched at EML’s Thomas Street, Georgetown branch today, with plans in place to expand and offer similar services at other branches in the future.

Other services to be launched on September 24 include house-call services in Georgetown and other parts of the coastal areas, as well as house-call services for places of employment and homes.

To utilise EML’s house-call services, persons may call their toll-free telephone numbers — 640-8378, 624-8378 or 608-8378 — and provide relevant information including address, contact number and medical history, along with the services required.