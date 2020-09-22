NGSA top performers attribute success to discipline, hard work

By Naomi Parris

THIS year the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) was held under unusual circumstances, as pupils were forced to quickly adapt to online learning in the wake of Guyana’s first recorded novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case in March.

Schools in Guyana were forced to close abruptly to protect the children, teachers and other educators from contracting the virus and to limit its spread. This situation was particularly difficult for pupils who were preparing to sit the NGSA which was slated for April.

Having to quickly adjust to the “new normal,” pupils became conversant with online classes and lessons to prepare themselves for the upcoming examination. Learning in a safe environment was of paramount importance.

Despite the challenges, this year’s top performers, 11-year-old Samuel Barkoye and 12-year-old Rovin Lall disclosed that they were unfazed by the COVID-19 epidemic and continued to focus on their studiess.

The young men who both obtained 525 marks out of 528, spoke briefly with reporters on Monday at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), where Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced the names of the top performers.

Barkoye, who attended the North Georgetown Primary School, disclosed that it was his dream to attend Queen’s College. He will be following in the footsteps of his two sisters who began their QC journey in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Describing his achievement as a blessing, the young man noted that emerging as the country’s top performer at this year’s exam is a bonus. “I even got a bonus, which is getting first in the country,” he said.

Additionally, he noted that the road to his success was no easy one. Barkoye told reporters that it took a lot of hard work and discipline since he followed a strict studying schedule to ensure that he achieved the goal he had set for himself.

“I had to follow a schedule reading twice a day. Also, I had to make sure that I had [an] adequate amount of rest,” he said.

The young man noted that while he did follow a strict schedule, he ensured that he took breaks and made time for resting, so that he would be fully reinvigorated and ready for the exam.

Barkoye, who has a knack for technology, disclosed that he intends to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an electrical engineer.

Meanwhile, Lall, who attended the Stella Maris Primary School, disclosed that he intends to become a doctor as he wants to help those who are ailing.

Excited to begin his new journey, the young man said he was elated when his outstanding performance was announced. “It feels so good because I worked so hard,” he told reporters.

The young man informed the Chronicle that he spent many of his nights revising in preparation for the exam.

Lall’s mother, who spoke briefly, noted that she was confident that her son would perform well as he worked and studied hard during the months and days leading up to the exam.

“I am extremely excited. I wasn’t surprised. We had a really tight schedule. We worked nights. Sometimes he cried…We did all revisions, early mornings and late nights. He was confident that he could have done it,” she gushed.

The other top 10 NGSA performers are Alexander Singh who secured 524 marks; Lianna Dharampaul and Brandon Ramdin who tied with 523 marks and Britney Peters, Gabriel Felix and Dhanesh Tularam who each obtained 521 marks. Meanwhile, Yuki Clarke, Charisma Etwaroo, Robert Forrester and Salmah Bacchus each obtained 520 marks. They will commence the new school term at Queen’s College.