News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers

Unity in adversity can lead to excellent positive results
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp

Dear Editor,

KINDLY permit me a few lines in your publication to address a matter of concern regarding the education sector in this COVID-19 pandemic. Editor, during the lead-up to the sitting of the National Grade six Assessment, many concerns and fears were expressed about our children being put at risk. While those were mostly plausible and understandable expressions, today we have much to be thankful for, notwithstanding the risks taken. I do believe that we should give the Ministry of Education under Ms. Nicolette Henry and her team much kudos for believing, planning and executing a superb job of conducting the exam without incidence.

To me, their measures following tireless and selfless planning are the catalyst that resulted in the seamless conduct of these much-looked-forward- to exams. Additionally, parents’ commitment to the cause of educational development through actual involvement, as well as their aiding in the preparation of their children for the sitting of the exam should also be celebrated. Banded together, I believe that it is very fitting and appropriate, amidst all the negative news, that we should offer kudos to all stakeholders for making the sitting of the just concluded exam a success. This is proof that unity in adversity can lead to excellent positive results. As one young local Calypsonian sang, “I have Hope”.

Regards,
Elizabeth Williams

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
wnigel10@hotmail.com (Editor in Chielf)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
wnigel10@hotmail.com (Editor in Chielf)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.