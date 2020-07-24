Dear Editor,

KINDLY permit me a few lines in your publication to address a matter of concern regarding the education sector in this COVID-19 pandemic. Editor, during the lead-up to the sitting of the National Grade six Assessment, many concerns and fears were expressed about our children being put at risk. While those were mostly plausible and understandable expressions, today we have much to be thankful for, notwithstanding the risks taken. I do believe that we should give the Ministry of Education under Ms. Nicolette Henry and her team much kudos for believing, planning and executing a superb job of conducting the exam without incidence.

To me, their measures following tireless and selfless planning are the catalyst that resulted in the seamless conduct of these much-looked-forward- to exams. Additionally, parents’ commitment to the cause of educational development through actual involvement, as well as their aiding in the preparation of their children for the sitting of the exam should also be celebrated. Banded together, I believe that it is very fitting and appropriate, amidst all the negative news, that we should offer kudos to all stakeholders for making the sitting of the just concluded exam a success. This is proof that unity in adversity can lead to excellent positive results. As one young local Calypsonian sang, “I have Hope”.

Regards,

Elizabeth Williams