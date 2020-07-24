Pandemic still rages: Strict adherence is the responsibility of ALL citizens

Dear Editor,

GUYANA, like so many other countries, has begun to announce re-opening measures after some amount of restrictions, including chiefly a curfew. That measure had also been accompanied by a shutdown of many businesses, in attempts at protecting the nation from the fatal hold of the COVID -19. But even this closure of commercial entities was observed to be punctuated at times by partial opening, which occasioned daily mobile police patrols, not only reminding about the public health orders to be observed, but also the fact of prosecution for not doing so, thereby infringing the safety measures. Even the smaller businesspersons, although somewhat cooperative, were also guilty of infringements.

As in all the other jurisdictions which are now in the process of stages of phased re-opening, the given reason has been the parlous state of their individual economies, where millions have lost their jobs, and businesses ruined. In the Caribbean, where tourism is the backbone of economic sustenance for hundreds of thousands, tourists have not been coming, and this can be understood, given the fact that airspaces have been closed around the world, in one of the significant measures in controlling the spread of the virus. The reality and lesson here are that although the virus is an organism, a most lethal one, it is transmitted by human beings on the move in an interconnected manner, even if not by aircraft.

And so, one must again look at the Guyana situation. In this regard, there is this very key understanding that is absent in the reasoning of some citizens about the behaviour of the virus: That its transmission, spread and ultimate control have to do with humans, linked inextricably with their adherence or not to the protocols of social distancing, hand sanitization, and mask wearing. Added to this, must be the very important aspect of not being out when not necessary, and the curfew being observed. It explained why Region Five, so far, remains untouched by the deadly hand of Covid-19, because of the salutary understanding of strict adherence and how crucial it is to each other’s survival. Add to this, has been the very crucial support from the policing authorities in enforcing the curfew. It has been very successful, so far, but more so because of the Region’s citizens cooperation.

The reopening is underway, but what about protocols that must be employed by these business concerns in engagement with the public, bearing in mind that the pandemic is still raging globally, with Guyana experiencing a more than worrying daily spike in the number of cases. Even the number of deaths has also risen.

The description of the world now having to live in the new norm, is most apt since the traditional manner of how we had formerly lived, going about our daily affairs; inclusive of work, social activities, inclusive of shopping, have undergone profound changes which will have to become permanent for the foreseeable future. It must be no different from Guyana, as Covid-19 is a common threat to all mankind.

Therefore, there must be controls, that begin with these business and commercial entities providing hand washing and hand sanitization solvents for their customers coming to do business, insisting on masks being worn, and the key aspect of social distancing being observed. This must extend to the control of how many persons are allowed in to transact whatever business, at any given time. This obligation must also be reciprocated with customers wearing masks etcetera as stipulated in the Public Health Act.

But it is the above with which there may be challenges, in terms of being consistent in the daily process of ensuring that the protocols are observed, with there first, being no slackening of the required adherence measures, and second, that members of the public comply. In emphasising this important fact, one only must observe that although masks are being worn in the main, that among this set of citizens, are examples of the mask being pulled down, while even engaging friends and the public in close conversation with no social distancing. They cannot be serious of being ignorant of the risks involved, and that this action also holds similar hazards for friends and family.

Although it may be good to shorten the commencement time of the curfew, thereby allowing outdoor dining, even on to midnight, there is still the challenge of the importance of social distancing and mask wearing that have continuously been ignored by those who must have a good time. But they do so without due care/concern to the risk they engender for themselves, or pose to others, adding to the possibility of further imperilment. I stand corrected by referring to the caution by the indefatigable Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle who warned that things were not back to normal, no doubt referring to the decisions of reopening and relaxation of restrictions.

The fact that the Rupununi has had to opt for lock down measures because of the high numbers of positive Covid-19 cases that have been emerging there, must act as a reminder to the nation at large that the pandemic is very much alive, in our domain affecting citizens of varying ages, as proven. Therefore, for all the reopening now taking place, the onus of defeating this killer pandemic, will continue to lie with all citizens: businessowners, customers/shoppers, vendors, public transportation providers and the good time crew, sustainably recognizing the need for strict adherence. Even the professional classes must understand that they are a part of these preventive measures.

