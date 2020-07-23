Guyana records 11 new COVID-19 cases

GUYANA continues to record a consistent rise in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with the latest statistics showing that the country recorded 11 new cases within the past 24 hours.

Health authorities have tested 3,919 persons, with 3,569 being negative and 350 testing positive for COVID-19. Of the positive cases, 165 persons have recovered and 19 persons have lost their lives, but authorities are still monitoring 166 active cases and, three of those persons are being treated in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Region Four, which has a population of 313,429 persons, has recorded 120 cases to date, but recent statistics have shown that Regions One, with a population of 26,941, and Seven, with 20,289 persons, are accumulating most of the new cases.

“Even though the numbers in Region Four are higher, you are on average 9.5 times more likely to be infected in Region One than in Region Four and you are seven times more likely to get infected in Region Seven than in Region Four,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, during a virtual COVID-19 update, on Tuesday.

The reason for the high likelihood of infection in those regions is the fact that the concentration of infections by population, is far higher than in Region Four.

So, while government has relaxed some of the control measures, Dr. Boyle said restrictions, such as the initial curfew of 18:00hrs to 6:00hrs, still apply to Regions One and Seven.

In addition to those regions, the DCMO said Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) is also “under the radar,” as cases have been rising consistently there, over the past two weeks.

Considering the prevalence of the disease, Dr. Boyle in advising persons said: “I plead with you not to tire of wearing your mask, washing your hands and staying six feet apart. These simple activities are the key to protecting ourselves and others.”

She reminded persons that a collective effort is needed in order for Guyana not to be outwitted by the highly-infectious coronavirus disease.

In an effort to encourage persons, she said: “Together we can stop the spread; not some of us but all of us provided we observe the physical distancing and hygiene protocols.

“I am sure that all of us wish to have our loved ones repatriated, we all want to enjoy some level of normalcy, and we wish above all to ease the burden on all our frontline workers who are selflessly battling COVID-19; they too are deserving of respite from the fight. This can only happen if we all give our full support.”

COVID-19 remains a serious issue not just here in Guyana, but globally as well, and according to global statistics, there are 14.5 million cases of COVID-19, with over 607,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.