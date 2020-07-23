Family seeking answers following death of Cuyuni miner

– says ‘dredge owner’ not forthcoming with information

AFTER more than two weeks since a 55-year-old miner, Louis Armstrong was reported to have died in a “mining accident,” his relatives believe there is more to the “story,” and are seeking assistance and answers from the relevant authorities, since the owner of the dredge has not been forthcoming with information.

Stabroek News had reported that Armstrong died after a mining pit caved in at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), on July 6, 2020.

He was said to be working at a 6-inch-dredge operation when a portion of the “pit facing” caved in on him, pinning him underneath.

“We received a call the day after his death indicating that my uncle was in an accident…the mine collapsed and he died…we decided to retain the number and ask that we be updated with more information as the details come in. He (the dredge owner) promised to call back in a day. We waited, no call,” said Armstrong’s nephew, Sydney Armstrong, during an interview with this publication.

Sydney, who is also Head of the Department of Economics at the University of Guyana, said his family decided to reach out to the dredge owner again, but to no avail. A call was, however, returned to the family, but the dredge owner was “aggressive” and showed no remorse or sympathy for the family’s loss.

“He called back and offered us $20,000 to pay for funeral arrangements, but this not about the money…a family lost their loved one and he is only one who could provide information as to what happened…someone needs to give us closure as to what happened,” said a distraught Sydney.

The economist said because of the reluctance of the dredge owner to divulge information, his family knows very little about the incident, and has turned to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for assistance in ascertaining what exactly took place.

Sydney has asked the relevant authorities to investigate whether the dredge owner was legally permitted to engage in mining and whether safety procedures were followed.

Many persons have suffered the same fate as Armstrong, but Sydney believes proper investigations and enforcement of regulations could curtail the incidence of mining accidents.

“I would like to call on the relevant authorities to monitor what happens in mining areas and ensure that owners adhere to the important health and safety guidelines,” said the economist, adding that it is important for persons to be able to ply their trade in a safe environment.

In 2018, the Ministry of Natural Resources launched an enforcement operation with the intent of curbing the practice of illegal mining, addressing mines safety, and improve mining practices overall.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, had ordered the operation since illegal and unsafe mining practices have continued to result in fatal accidents in the mining areas of Guyana.

It was reported by Mines Manager (ag), Krishna Ramdass, that Mahdia has had the majority of mining accidents for 2018, seeing a reported 14 deaths from January 23 to October 1.

The ministry said it understands that compliance and enforcement operations are not well received by persons who do not meet the standards given to operate.

It was reported that the lives of mine workers are of great value to Minister Trotman, and it is hoped that mine operators value them the same. More so, it was the minister’s hope that miners value the villages and communities adjoining where they perform mining activities. Unfortunately, this is not entirely so, and enforcement of compliance becomes necessary.

The GGMC and the Corps of Wardens were tasked with executing the enforcement operation and were expected to follow the procedures outlined for execution. The GGMC was further expected to work with those not in compliance, to ensure they can return to work as soon as reasonably possible; provided that there is an expressed agreement to comply with the law and/or be registered.