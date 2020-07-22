Fire leaves mother and 3 children homeless

A FIRE at 160 Haslington Housing Scheme has left Rehanna Wright and her three children homeless. According to reports reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the fire occurred sometime around midday on July 21, 2020. Wright, the owner of the house, recalled the events leading up to the fire, stating that she was not at home when the fire began, and that she was alerted that there was a fire by one of her neighbours.

“My niece came and called me and told me my mother calling me, so I said when I finish my work I gon go. So I leff them chirren on the step to go and see mommy and come back. I stop at the shop fuh get something. While I deh deh a lady at the shop seh is nah fire coming from yuh house, and I look then I see and I run over, by time I get there them children was already downstairs,” stated Wright.

She stated that by the time she returned to her yard the blaze had already become uncontrollable and that she was not in the position to save any of her belongings. She stated that by the time the fire service was alerted and had arrived the ranks weren’t able to save her house and had to work to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby structures.

Wright stated that when she left her home she did not have anything cooking, and added that the only appliance that was plugged in was her refrigerator. Wright who said she was unable to save any of her belongings said she welcomes any form of assistance from members of the public.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Fire Service is conducting its investigation to ascertain the origin of the fire.