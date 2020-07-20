MUCH has been said in recent months about improving race relations here given the deterioration we have seen following the March 2, 2020 elections.

In fact, a week has not passed since then that someone or a group has called for Guyanese to live in love and unity and for political leaders to call on their supporters to eschew divisive remarks that can incite violence and other acts. Among the bodies that have made those calls is the United Nations. Its, Resident Coordinator here, Ms. Mikiko Tanaka, in a message recently, has urged political leaders to help keep the peace. “…we call on all political leaders and their supporters to remain patient and refrain from acts and remarks that could incite hostility or violence. I would like to reiterate the United Nations’ commitment to continue to support the people of Guyana.”

Inherent in this nation’s formation, i.e. 26th May 1966, is a land comprising six peoples. All six peoples at this date would have emerged with unique strands of historical experiences. This notwithstanding, among all groups are shared common experiences and strong bonds that have been established out of these diverse experiences to make us one. Our quest for humanity, foremost, has evolved out of experiences of inequality. Where a level playing field was created in identifying all as equal, though it could not erase past horrid experiences, it nonetheless creates the space to see each other as one and treat each other with respect and dignity. This is the essence of humanity and which a new nation in 1966 set out to achieve. Guyanese should continue to engage in seeking knowledge of the individual and collective self as far as possible; including what inspired our nation, its symbols, and contributed to making us who we are.

Recent global events, be they the war against terrorism, terrorist attacks, race relations between white police officers and black citizens, ethnic differences, clashes in the Middle East, Europe and elsewhere, continue to serve as lessons for us here as people reach out to each other, unshackled by past horrid experiences, in the spirit of humanity. In the affected areas, where the bigoted and those stuck in the past hold to their preferred views, persons from both the victims and aggressor groups are speaking out against atrocities, and demanding actions that would bring about accountability, justice and fair play in the society for all.

In this environment, it is not unlikely to see a white person speaking out against an atrocity meted out to a black person, in as much as part of their historical experiences saw blacks enslaved and treated as subhuman by the white race. It is not unusual to see blacks call on fellow blacks to avoid acts of aggression against whites.

Equally, it is not unusual to find Muslims condemning acts of terrorism perpetrated on fellow Muslims or non-Muslims. Conversely, non-Muslims are also calling on fellow non-Muslims not to hate the Muslim community for acts of extremism. This is the world we live in today, and it is a world Guyana cannot isolate herself from. In the same world, Guyana operates as a land of six peoples and through birth, marriage and other forms of association, there have been the fusion of the various historical cultures, which, today, we know as the Guyanese culture, i.e. lived experiences. To ask any number of Guyanese if they see themselves as one nation, it is the belief that the answer will be a resounding yes. But to ask any number of Guyanese if they think they are treated as equals, with dignity, respect, opportunity and justice in this society, the answers will vary, among which will be some resounding no’s. Digging deeper into the various reasons, some supported by evidence no doubt, will inform the negative responses.

The negative responses would undoubtedly not be based on being Guyanese, but that of how one is treated in society by fellow Guyanese and the managers of the system of government, whether such perception is real or perceived. The varied treatments have no bearing on being one nation for the purpose of birth, identity or historical experiences of forebears, but that of the here and now. Guyanese don’t generally dislike being Guyanese and being born in a land of six races. What they generally dislike are the negatives the country is associated with, such as poor race-relations, poor government, crime, poor performance of the economy, and so forth. Fixing shortcomings has no bearing on, nor are they reliant on distancing self from the concept of one nation. Fixing these is reliant on strong institutions and leaders and the society being prepared to holding them accountable, regardless. These Guyanese need these as assurances and energies should be channelled to make them possible, for there exists no reputable contention about our oneness as a nation, but strong contentions about the manner in which citizens are treated and their affairs managed.