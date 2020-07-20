Forty-seven -old De La Hoya thinks he can do some damage in comeback

By Chris Williams

OSCAR De La Hoya hasn’t given up on his dream of returning to the ring after 12 years of retirement to face a big name at 154.

The 47-year-old De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) posted on social media last Friday night that he can do “some damage” at the 154 weight range in his comeback.

If De La Hoya can come back for one or two fights, he would get enough money to help pump into his promotional company Golden Boy to keep them competitive with the other promoters

. That’s not a long term solution for Golden Boy to stay relevant, however. You can’t have De La Hoya coming back in his 60s and 70s, still looking to fight.

De La Hoya talked about making a comeback five years ago to face Gennady Golovkin, but he changed his mind after speaking to his family about it. Chris Williams suspects we’ll see the same thing with this latest comeback talk.

De La Hoya hasn’t given his rationale for wanting to come out of retirement. Oscar hadn’t fought since 2008 when Manny Pacquiao sent him skittering into retirement after thrashing him and forcing a stoppage in the 8th round. De La Hoya-Pacquiao was a non-title fight that the much bigger De La Hoya was supposed to win.

Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach realised that De La Hoya wasn’t the same fighter he once was, saying, he can no longer “pull the trigger” on his punches.

At that time, De La Hoya still had a little bit left in the tank if he’d been fighting in the 160 or 154-pound divisions, which is where he should have been. It was De La Hoya’s mistake to agree to fight Pacquiao at 147

It’s unclear whether De La Hoya was feeling merry from a night out with friends or if he believes in what he says. The 154-pound division is lacking entirely of stars, and there’s no money to be made for De La Hoya in that weight class.

Perhaps he intends to face a welterweight at 154 and look to make a mountain of money from that fight. You can argue that De La Hoya should have made this move five to ten years ago to return to the ring rather than choosing this time.

When Oscar was in his 40s, he still looked young and could pass for someone in his 30s. Sadly, the years have been cruel to De La Hoya. He now looks like a person in their mid-50s instead of his chronological age of 47.

The former six-division world champion Oscar De La Hoya isn’t the only old-timer talking about wanting to return to the ring. These fighters have all mentioned wanting to stage a comeback: Riddick Bown, Shannon Briggs, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.