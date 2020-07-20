Whether it was the will of the people or the majority that won the elections, lives and livelihoods remain at stake

Dear Editor,

THE recent display of effigial violence representing the GECOM chairperson is a gross, reprehensible and egregious act. This act not only reflects the current political climate Guyana is experiencing, but it is an act that can be transposed to violence against women and the vulnerable in the society. It is a shame that no political leader of either of the main parties has sought to condemn such acts, especially given that 1) the holder of the position was agreed upon by both parties; b) it is a historic milestone for women in leadership in Guyana and c) in a climate intensified by COVID 19, violence against women is still a pervasive issue plaguing the society.

For anyone who may have viewed the video posted on social media, this letter is not targeting the participants within the video, but rather questioning the authenticity of political leaders and their concerns of their country folk. I am discouraged, unenthused and frustrated presently, but the present situation has exposed a lack of courage, will and responsibility among the political leaders. This long and exhausted situation has further exposed the workings of power as self-servient and disenfranchisement of the ordinary woman and man only as pawns in an atmosphere of misguidance, especially with the population being largely uneducated and or stifled at minimal educational levels.

Although Guyana has entered an interesting period which can be analysed from many perspectives, going forward lies not only in the hands of political leaders who have seemingly failed us in many ways, but it lies on the ordinary woman and man. We must not only think of ourselves as living within a system with a goal to sustain our lives and families, but each of our personal lives is political. The political, social and economic systems not only influence how we live our lives, but we can challenge these systems as well. Violence, whether enacted or represented, is wrong. Whether it was the will of the people or the majority that won the elections, lives and livelihoods remain at stake; therefore, without acts of reconciliation and authenticity in leadership, I shudder to fathom looking ahead.

Regards

Lisa Edwards