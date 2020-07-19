Hydroponics for exotic crop cultivation

AN impressive 18 per cent of farmers in Guyana currently cultivate exotic crops by way of hydroponics, with the most dominant crops being numerous varieties of Arugula, Kale and Swiss chard. These along with lettuce are great crops for hydroponics since they do not favour sunlight. The majority of farmers practising hydroponic farming are located in Region Four in the low coastal plain region. Given that the capital city is located in this region and therefore some farmers have limited access to land availability, the strategic use of hydroponic farming is an ingenious way to cultivate exotics when available space is a factor.

The hydroponic farming technique is the process used to grow plants in water. This technology allows the roots to absorb nutrients dissolved in water that satisfies the development requirements of plants. Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Dr. Oudho Homenauth, says this type of farming has several benefits and is something farmers have been utilising significantly for the last five years, especially along Guyana’s coast.

“The utilisation of this type of technology could make farming a thought-proven and financially viable venture. In fact, this type of technological advancement in the agricultural sector has helped farmers to increase productivity over the years, especially in areas that are susceptible to flooding,” Dr. Homnauth said.

Hydroponics has become one of the most cost-effective means of cultivating cash crops since it provides a liquid medium for planting. Among advantages, in the wake of unpredictable weather and climate conditions, the use of this farming method should be embraced among exotic farmers since it can decrease crop losses.

When asked about the trend with this type of method, Dr. Homenauth said that among the trend, the recycling method was the most commonly utilised. This method is referred to as a Nutrient Film Technique (NFT). It involves the continuous flow of nutrient solution through a system powered by a submerged pump. During this type of farming, the facility is housed in a 50ft by 24ft wooden structure with a concrete-filled base. Additionally, a shade net is placed around the structure which helps to deter the presence of insect pests.

“In addition to this, a mixture of technique was also used by exotic farmers which includes deep-water culture and traditional rice paddy husks and shells which are used as a growing medium as an alternative to soil” Dr. Homenauth noted.

Advantages of hydroponic farming

The advantages of hydroponics farming are numerous. Among the many, the technique allows farmers to:-

* Grow crops anywhere and with limited space

* Use 20 times less water than soil-based gardening

* The promotion of a sterile environment, which means no pesticides

* Use 20 per cent less space for growing

* The system water can be reused allowing for water conservation

* The facilitation of higher plant density

* No weeding is needed and minimal labour required