UK will not recognise Gov’t from “non-credible results”

IN a brief statement, on Friday, United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said that the UK will not recognise a government sworn-in in Guyana based on “non-credible results”. He said that “strong international condemnation and consequences” would come to any government sworn-in under such circumstances.

Rabb identified the results he believes to be credible as the results deriving from the national recount, now contentious following the recent judgement of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The Foreign Secretary said: “It has been over 4 months since elections in Guyana. No electorate should have to wait that long for a result. The UK is disappointed by the ongoing attempts to frustrate the will of the people. The Caribbean Community scrutinised recount cleared the way to declare a legitimate result. That should now happen. Any government sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will face strong international condemnation and consequences – we have started the process of putting those consequences in place.”

The Foreign Secretary also paid tribute to Guyanese for their display of patience as they await an election declaration.