‘U.S infringing’

…Congresswoman Yvette Clarke; Congressman Hakeem Jeffries call out U.S. for meddling in Guyana’s elections

…say officials ought not to be targeted due to incomplete electoral process

The United States (U.S) Department of State acted prematurely in its recent “restrictions” to some Guyanese as U.S. leaders are well aware Guyana’s election process is incomplete and, with no declaration, the country’s officials ought not to be “targeted”.

This was the position clearly expressed on Friday by U.S. Congresswoman, Yvette Clarke who said that such actions are not surprising of the Donald Trump Administration which is known internationally for its questionable motives. Live on Caribbean Power Jam Radio (CPJR) yesterday, the Congresswoman, also Co-chair of the Caribbean Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, said that U.S. should allow Guyana to complete its democratic process which is now before the Court.

QUESTIONABLE MOTIVES

Her remarks come as U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, announced, on July 15, that visa restrictions will be placed on individuals “responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Guyana”. Pompeo made the remarks during a press briefing in the U.S. where he also called on President David Granger to “step aside” based on elections results not yet declared. Addressing the matter, the Congresswoman stated: “The Trump Administration, their motives can always be questionable. They’ve expressed and they’ve demonstrated to the American people their corrupt intent in other parts of the world. So, those who would try to use them as a legitimate arbiter of what is taking place, I would tell anyone who does that that they’re doing that at the peril of essentially digressing in terms of their own credibility.”

Although Pompeo announced the visa restrictions, the U.S. remains tight-lipped on names, number of or category of these individuals due to “privacy laws”. Questioned, on Thursday, whether the actions of the U.S. Government could be seen as premature considering that the matter of an election declaration is still before the Court, the U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch defended the decision.

She also did not directly answer questions about the U.S. justification for requesting that President Granger “step aside when the Guyana Elections Commission has not yet made a declaration –- the basis upon which a new President is elected and subsequently sworn in. Lynch pointed out that the individuals facing visa restrictions were “targeted” by the U.S. government as hindering democracy in Guyana.

‘DO UNTO OTHERS’

In her remarks, Congresswoman Clarke said that the U.S. is acting towards the nation of Guyana in a manner it would not appreciate considering its own contention with the meddling of other countries in their elections. “Guyana, as a sovereign nation, has the responsibility to conduct free and fair elections and every process under its Constitution must be adhered to in order for the democratic process to reach its logical conclusion. It is my understanding that that process is not completed. So, for any entity, outside of the Guyanese people themselves, to weigh in with their opinions of what is taking place is an infringement on the sovereignty and the democratic process of the nation,” she began, adding:

“When you look at what is taking place in Guyana right now, I’ve said to people, what if Guyana was in the position that the U.S. is in when we had the Supreme Court looking at the election of Al Gore and George Bush? Would we have wanted Guyana to be putting out sanctions for the United States because we were going through a process that had to review an election that took place in the United States?”

For those unfamiliar with the matter, Bush v. Gore was a decision of the U.S. Supreme Court which settled a recount dispute in Florida’s 2000 presidential election. The Congresswoman explained that it involved a disruption of the elections due to the type of election materials that were utilised. “In the same way, Guyana is going through a democratic process to reconcile the voting dynamic within that nation and I do not believe anyone can reconcile that outside of the Guyanese people,” she said.

These sentiments were shared by U.S. Congressman, Hakeem Jeffries, who took to his social media page on Friday, writing: “The Trump administration has consistently embraced dictators and autocrats in countries like Brazil, North Korea, Turkey, Russia and Saudi Arabia. They have done nothing to promote democracy throughout the world. There is currently a contested parliamentary election in Guyana. The outcome is in dispute, much like in the United States during the aftermath of the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore.

“With respect to the outcome of the election in Guyana, I take no position. Neither should the Trump administration. Donald Trump regularly poisons the fabric of America’s democracy with his corrupt abuse of power and false claims of voter fraud. The Trump administration is in no position to lecture Guyana or anyone else about democracy.”

Proving that the U.S. is well-aware that the electoral process in Guyana is not yet completed, when asked about whether the U.S. recognises Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Irfaan Ali as having won the elections, the U.S. Ambassador responded: “We will wait for a declaration from the Chairwoman of GECOM.”

REMAIN FOCUSED

Since the position of the U.S. on Guyana’s elections, several other countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom (UK) and Brazil have come out with similar remarks.

Amidst it all, the Congresswoman said that Guyanese, likely dealing with double the amount of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should remain focused on the fact that it is a sovereign nation governed by laws and a Constitution which much be respected.

The Congresswoman encouraged: “It’s important that the people of Guyana stay the course and that they stay focused on making sure that they continue along a democratic path and process. There is a Constitution and, within that, this is a teachable moment so that people understand what that process means and why it’s important to adhere to it.”