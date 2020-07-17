The Windies epic in the pandemic

Dear Editor

IT is the worst of times, it is the best of times. It is the epoch of incredulity, it is the epoch of credulity. It is the cricket tour that should not have been. It is the cricket tour that should be seen. It was the birth of a summer like no other. It was a test of will, it was a test of skills. It was a Test that was witnessed by no one, it was a Test that was viewed by everyone. Indeed, it was a test. It was a bubble in a bowl … the Ageas Bowl. And the spirit of George Floyd who knew not of cricket was ever present, and the doctrine of Black Lives Matter dominated the silence with black fists raised as the teams knelt to open the proceedings. There was no John Arlott or Tony Cozier to broadcast the momentous event. But indeed tailor-made for the moment there was Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent to add authenticity, emotional evidence and texture to the times.

And when the Windies stood up and removed their black gloves, but kept their black armbands to remember the late West Indies icon Sir Everton Weekes, crossed the boundary boards unto the field of play, England were squarely in their sights. When it was all said and done, the Windies had twisted the lion’s tail and taken a one-nil lead in the three- Test series. Skipper Jason Holder led the team admirably with his Test best of 6 for 42, supported by a resurgent Shannon Gabriel, who went 4 for 62 as they dismissed a formidable England line-up for a mere 204, captained by star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, in the absence of Joe Root, away on paternity leave. Stokes led the way with a measured 43.

The Windies, it could be said, seized the moment and garnered an important lead with resolute top-order batting from Kraigg Brathwaite, 65, Shane Dowrich, 61, and Roston Chase, 47, to reach 318 all out. It was a hard-fought advantage that would serve them well as England managed 313 in their second innings with solid contributions from Zak Crawley, 76, all-rounder Dom Sibley, 50, Stokes, 46, and Joe Burns, 42. Gabriel, evidently fully recovered from off-season ankle surgery, occasioned the vital breakthrough in tandem with Alzarri Joseph, late on the penultimate afternoon with venomous pacey stuff to close out the night, leaving England eight wickets down. On the final morning, Gabriel removed Mark Wood and then the feisty Jofra Archer for 23 to finish with 5 for 75, and Man-of-the-Match figures of 9 for 137, as England set the visitors a modest 200 for victory.

In the chase, Windies wobbled at 27 for 3, losing Brathwaite, Hope, and Shamarh Brooks, with lefty opener, John Campbell, retired hurt. But a determined middle order, led by dimunitive Jamaican, Jermaine Blackwood, who fashioned an accomplished 95, along with Chase, 37, and pint-sized wicketkeeper, Dowrich, 20, and skipper Holder 14 not out, ensured the Windies achieved their victory target.

And now all eyes are turned to the venerable sward, Old Trafford, Manchester, for the second ‘raise the bat’ Test as cricket fans the world over look forward to relief from the punishing global pandemic. India’s off-spinner, Ravi Ashwin, meanwhile, gave his stamp of approval to the first Test, tweeting ‘well played Windies – and congratulations to ECB cricket and SKY sports for putting together some wonderful cricket during these times.’ The Windies, who have not achieved a series win in England since 1988, before any of the current players was born, will likely retain the winning team for the second stanza, while England are expected to welcome back skipper, Joe Root, and replace pacer, Mark Wood, with the veteran quickie, Stuart Broad.

Regards

Cosmo Hamilton