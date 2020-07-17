News Archives
Essequibo Police Officers Charged for Taxi Driver’s Death
The deceased 39-year-old Lallbacchan Bacchan
The deceased 39-year-old Lallbacchan Bacchan

Three police officers attached to ‘G’ division (Essequibo Islands, West Demerara) were on Friday charged for the death of taxi driver, Lallbacchan Bacchan. Thirty-nine-year-old Lallbacchan Bacchan of Maria Lodge lost his life on July 1, 2019, while he was in the lock-up at Suddie Police Station.

The officers made their first appearance via SKYPE before Essequibo Magistrate, Esther Sam to answer to the charges. Vanessa Millo, a special Lance Corporal attached to Aurora Police Station was slapped with manslaughter charges while Denzel Glasgow and Duane Braithwaite were charged with attempt to obstruct the course of justice. The police officers were not required to plead to the offenses. Millo was granted $400,000 bail for manslaughter while Glasgow and Braithwaite were granted $50,000 bail each. The matter will be called again on August, 7.

Vanessa Milo and Denzil Glasgow were represented by Counsel Patrice Henry while Duane Braithwaite was represented by Counsel Granville. The taxi driver’s death had raised much alarm in the media as, according to the post mortem examination, he had died from asphyxiation or a fractured larynx. The police, however, in a statement had said the prisoner had allegedly fallen in the lock-up causing the injuries.

Relatives had contended that the deceased, Lallbacchan Bacchan, went into the lockup on June 28, 2019 in high spirits and was not suffering from any illness nor did he have any marks about his body. They also claimed that on the day when they went to the parlor his body was swollen, he had a bump to his head and bruises about his body. It is alleged that the police officers in question had contacted Bacchan for $100,000 in bribes to settle the matter. Bacchan was arrested after two warrants were issued for him for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Staff Reporter

