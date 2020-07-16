News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Leicester boost top-four hopes with 2-0 win over Blades
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) – Leicester City boosted their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four as goals by Ayoze Perez and substitute Demarai Gray secured a 2-0 home win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

The result left Leicester fourth on 62 points from 36 games, three ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United who were visiting Crystal Palace later and one behind Chelsea in third.

Sheffield United stayed eighth on 54 points, two behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers who occupy a Europa League qualifying spot.

Having won only one of their last six league games, Leicester needed a victory to get back on track in their bid to secure a berth in next season’s Champions League and they delivered with a dominant performance.

Perez fired them ahead in the 29th minute with a crisp low shot from 14 metres after a fine cut-back by 19-year-old debutant Luke Thomas and Gray sealed the contest in the 79th with a clinical finish.

The Foxes missed a string of chances to win by a bigger margin as visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson made several reflex saves while top scorer Jamie Vardy hit the outside of the post shortly after halftime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
wnigel10@hotmail.com (Editor in Chielf)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
wnigel10@hotmail.com (Editor in Chielf)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.