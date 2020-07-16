Eastern Airlines flight skids off taxiway

– no injuries to over 200 passengers on board

AN Eastern Airlines flight bringing repatriated Guyanese from New York to Georgetown, slightly skidded off the taxiway after exiting the runway at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, Director- General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, said that the incident took place at around 14:30 hours and, at the time, there were no visible damage to the plane or injuries the little over 200 passengers on board.

The Boeing 767 aircraft’s right landing gear went off the edge of the taxiway and into the grass coming to a halt shortly after, but not before digging a path of mud with the landing gear.

It should be noted that the taxiway, where the incident occurred, is used by aircraft to facilitate their movements between runways and parking areas. Meanwhile, the runway is a surface specifically intended for aircraft to use for takeoffs and landings.

“While on the taxiway, the right undercarriage departed from the taxiway at the corner of the taxiway and ended up in the grassy area just off of the taxiway. It was a slow taxi so there weren’t any major damage to the aircraft just that it is bogged down in the soft, slushy side of the taxiway,” Field said.

There was quick response from airport authorities. The Director-General said that the passengers are all safe and they disembarked the aircraft at the point where it was lodged and were bussed to the CJIA terminal. He said that the aircraft will not be able to leave the country directly on schedule as all the necessary checks must be done to ensure, without doubt, that the plane it safe for flight.

“They have to now try to pull the air craft out from the slushy area, so that might take some time, and, after inspecting, to make sure that nothing was damaged then it will depart, most likely some time tomorrow morning because the crew would have to get their rest,” Field said. He added that the cause of the accident is now under investigation.