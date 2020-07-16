19th COVID death confirmed

The Ministry of Public Health today confirmed that a male in his 30s has died from complications attributed to the Coronavirus.

The Guyana Chronicle reported last evening that the 36-year old man, hails from a village near Port Kaituma, North West District.He died at the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) around 1800hrs on Wednesday.

Reports are that the man was brought to the city from Baramita, a mining area within the Matarkai sub-region of Region One, after he complained of feeling unwell.

Prior to knowledge of the man’s death, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health had reported the death of a 74-year-old resident of Georgetown, Milton Paul, who became the 18th COVID-19 victim. Authorities said the man also died while receiving treatment at GPHC, on Sunday.

As seen in recent days, there has been a consistent increase in cases of the disease and also deaths caused by the disease. In addition to the two recent deaths, there were five deaths in a short space of time. Less than a week ago, Geerjadai Jagnarine lost her life to the disease and the prior victim was 76-year-old May Portsmouth, who died while receiving treatment at the GPHC.

The Guyana Chronicle had earlier reported that the COVID-19 disease has proven to be a “real killer,” especially in cases involving persons who have co-morbidities. This was according to doctors of the GPHC. At the time, Guyana had recorded six deaths due to the COVID-19 disease, and while the loss of life is never pleasant, doctors had said most of the persons who died had co-morbidities.