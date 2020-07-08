News Archives
GAWL mourns passing of Ms. Sheila Chapman
WE are saddened by the passing of Ms. Sheila Chapman, founder-member and past president of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL). Ms. Chapman was a stalwart of the association. She mentored many young lawyers, especially women lawyers. She joined the profession at a time when there were few women lawyers and sought to ensure that all women who joined the profession were warmly welcomed.

She unselfishly shared her time and knowledge with new lawyers and with the wider community when she represented the association in its outreach projects. She was our representative for a number of years on the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Advisory Committee. She also participated in several projects undertaken by GAWL, including constitutional education projects, and willingly gave of her time to make presentations to Non-Governmental Organisations. She championed women and children’s rights, was on many committees and participated in many consultations that led to the enactment of progressive legislation that ensured that women’s rights are human rights. In this regard, she attended the UN International Women’s Conference in Beijing, China, in 1995. She provided valuable advice for the content of the children’s legislation that came on stream in 2009. Wherever she went she ensured that GAWL was well represented.

Ms. Chapman has left us with many cherished memories. Her court stories were legendary. She was indeed wonderful to be around. The president, executive and members of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers extend sincerest sympathies to her sorrowing family, especially her children, Lady Anande Trotman-Joseph, past president of GAWL; Mr. Raphael Trotman, Attorney-at-law and Minister of Natural Resources; and Ms. Vanya Trotman.
An icon has gone to rest.

May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory

Staff Reporter

