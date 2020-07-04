Local cricket guild mourns passing of GCB Assistant Secretary Anil Singh

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the entire local cricket fraternity were recently dealt a heavy blow by the loss of the Board’s Assistant Secretary Anil Singh; who passed away last Wednesday.

A popular figure in the local cricket community, Singh, apart from being the GCB’s Assistant Secretary – a position he executed to the best of his abilities – was also a Junior Selector on the GCB panel and was heavily involved in East Coast cricket.

Outside of his executive roles, Singh, 48, had been pursuing a number of cricket-related moves, some of which included earning his certificates in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level 1 and 11 coaching programmes. Unfortunately he did not get to complete Level 3 due to his sudden passing.

GCB via a statement said, “It is with great sadness that the executives of the GCB extend condolences to the family and friends of Mr Anil Persaud, GCB’s Assistant Secretary, on his sudden passing. Anil was known to the cricket fraternity for his active participation in the growth of cricket in the fields of coaching, selection and administration at the association, county and national levels.

“Anil’s positively impactful knowledge and unwavering commitment will be truly missed. The executives and cricket fraternity mourn the loss of a valuable board member and long-standing friend.”

A number of other cricket fraternities, including the East Coast Cricket Committee (ECCC) and Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC), both of which Singh was an executive member of, sent their heartfelt regards to the family and everyone who had been blessed to meet or work along with Persaud before his transition.

Among those associations who paid tribute to the late Singh were Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL), Guyana Cricket Umpires Council, Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), Demerara Cricket Board (DCB), Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC)