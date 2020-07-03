The Cooperative Movement

THIS week is National Cooperatives week. This year, the celebrations are being held under the theme, “Co-operatives For Climate Change: Amidst COVID-19”.

According to the Ministry of Social Protection, the original theme which was determined by the Committee For the Promotion and Advancement of Co-operatives was, “Co-operatives for Climate Action”, but Guyana amended it to include ‘Amidst COVID-19’, because of the devastating impact the pandemic has had, and continues to have, on our economy.

Understanding and appreciation of this society’s evolution would recognise the premium cooperatives play in our social, economic, political and cultural development. Contrary to the view that cooperatives are associated with socialism, and are therefore an antithesis to unleashing the economic advancement of groups and individuals, it has actually been the stepping stone for all.

Cooperatives speak to joint ownership and management, where the benefits and profits are shared. With this also comes commitment to achieving success, and where challenges exist to work together to resolve them. The development of all Guyanese, without exception, can trace instances of their lineage where cooperative associations helped weather stormy situations and pursue advancement.

Our First Peoples can relate to tribal relations of partnership and competition in hunting and sharing the rewards, to women gathering in groups to prepare the culinary delights, celebration of a new-born, mourning as a community, bartering, construction of buildings, protecting the tribes and warding off enemies, tribal councils/system of government, to name some. Freed Africans can recall their immediate post-slavery stories, coming together and pooling their pennies, carrying them in wheelbarrows, buckets, and any available container to purchase plantations and convert same to villages, the creation of the village economy, village council/government, construction of buildings, developing of a banking system, to name some.

The indentured community, inclusive of Africans, Europeans, Portuguese, Chinese and Indians, with the numerical minority being the first two and majority being the latter, can also tell their stories. They have worked together as a group, or with other ethnic groups to improve their conditions of work and living during indentureship and its post period.

From public agitation, trade union organisation, the acquisition and developing of villages, formation of political movement, denominational communities, building of commerce/merchant and other areas of endeavours, each Guyanese has kinship.

The commonsense of purpose during the 1940s to the 1960s that drove us, irrespective of from whence we came or past experiences, to pursue independence was driven by the common intent that we are in this together, and collectively are ready to be in charge of our destiny. At independence, the nation set out not only to recognise its diversity and weld this into a oneness that recognises the commonality of our capability to strive and thrive, since no man is an island. Our values, morals and norms are shaped by long-held traditions, customs and laws that not only check our behaviours, but where conformity is maintained, ensures harmonious and peaceful co-existence.

The individual being allowed to thrive does not come at the expense of recognising where the enabling environment is created; it allows not only opportunity to get ahead, but also ensures none is left behind. It has been proven, time and time again, that there is more that unites than divides us. In 1970, with the attainment of republican status, Guyana was renamed the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. Such achievement, irrespective of whom it was achieved under, could not have been possible were it not for the indomitable spirit of the people. What our experiences have taught us is that in spite of our diversity, periods of mistrust and conflicts, the many instances where the determinant of cooperatives has driven us, out of necessity or convenience to work with each other, or compete with each other, that undercutting aspect of our development cannot be ignored.

Cooperative as an economic model is part of the nation’s tri-sector economy; its history has shown the benefits of this engine in affording opportunities and a ladder to climb for the small man. Credit unions, the now defunct Guyana National Cooperative Bank, the ‘box-hand’, cooperative societies, to name some, have helped in the acquisition and ownership of land, education, homes, vehicles, business and other forms of investment. This engine has not been operating at full throttle for some time, and needs opening up to assume its equal place in the formal economy. The resuscitation of the Guyana National Cooperative Union Limited in February is a step in the right direction, and it is hoped that it will grow from strength to strength, given that its ideals are well placed.

In spite of our achievements, there are and will remain challenges and threats to the nation and its people from foreign forces, external or operating within. Where instances like these touch on our well-fought-for freedoms require resolving to fight together. Where together it is recognised that as a people we can either swim together or sink together, cooperatives will ensure the continuity of efforts as of yore to work in the interest of the collective, for the success of the collective is hinged on the success of the individual.