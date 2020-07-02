Two new COVID-19 cases recorded at Mabaruma

Two new cases of the Coronavirus have been recorded at the town of Mabaruma, carrying the total number of cases recorded in Region One, to 78.

Reports are that two relatives of a male teacher who recently tested positive for the disease, have also tested positive.

Fives tests were conducted following the recent case, medical officials have noted.To date 74 cases have been recorded at the Moruca sub-region, also in Region One.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Gordon Boyle noted in a daily briefing, that the total number of recorded cases of the pandemic recorded in Guyana has climbed by 2 , to 250.

Reports from Mabaruma are that the teacher recently travelled there from the Moruca sub-region, the epicentre of the disease in Region One.He was placed in isolation and medical officials carried out contact tracing to stem the spread of the virus there.

In April, when a female businesswoman was recorded as the first case in Region One.She has since recovered from the virus.

The Deputy CMO continued to plead with Guyanese to put their safety first.”I am pleading with you, to stop and spare a thought not only for your safety, but that of your family, neighbours and residents in the communities,” she said.

“You need to cooperate fully with the compliance division of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Civil Defence Commission, the Army and the police who will be working collaboratively with the Ministry of Public Health to contain the spread of this fatal disease in your communities,” she said.

To date the authorities have tested 2668 persons, with 2418 being negative.