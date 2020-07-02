Mayers cites possible English weak point in Root’s absence

By Stephan Sookram

WEST INDIES all-rounder Kyle Mayers believes that the bowling department of the side’s first Test will look to target that weakened top order with the absence of Joe Root.

Mayers, speaking to the media after his dazzling 74 not out believes that ‘mainstay’ Root’s absence will make for an easier run through the English batting.

“Joe Root is the mainstay in the England’s test team and top order; When you hear about England, you hear about Joe Root so with him missing, I think the bowlers will be rearing to go and overtake England.”

“I think we have a very good chance; I mean having beaten England back home and preparation has been going smooth so far here so I think we have a very good chance.

“As you could see, today [yesterday], and this innings, the main test bowlers did the job and in the first game the batsmen came to the party so overall, I think its gelling well together and hopefully we play some solid cricket.”

On the topic of Jason Holder’s failure to make any impact with the bat during the warm up games, Mayers was quick to defend his countryman, saying, “He’s a very quality player, the number one test all-rounder in the world. A few practice games not scoring runs, I don’t think will change his mind set at all. Coming into test cricket it’s a different feeling hopefully he contributes as usual.”

Personal innings

On a personal note, Mayers believes that his 74 not out yesterday was an innings of positivity.

“It was a good one for me, coming up against West Indies test bowlers; I thought it was a good innings. I played my natural game. Obviously my team was struggling in this first innings but I just stuck to the basics and tried to be as positive as possible.”

While he admitted it worked out for him in the end, he was disappointed that he didn’t achieve the team result.

The Barbadian noted the importance of learning from the senior players in the squad, citing the step from first class level to test has been a ‘big step’, adding that “Learning is a must and is very crucial at this level.”

At the moment, he contended that he is taking in as much as possible and focusing on working hard.

When quizzed about his stellar first class season and transferring that form to the warm up games, Mayers said he was focused more on his batting coming back from Injury, working one on one with the coaches at times to ensure that he felt comfortable.

Sir Everton loss felt across borders

Mayers also took the time out to ackolwedge and pay homage to Barbadian and West Indian Great Sir Everton Weeks.

“I thought it was a very sad moment, Sir Weeks played a very big role in West Indies cricket, especially Barbados Cricket and the Guys were really hurt by the sad news.”

The side held a moment of silence before yesterday’s final day to honor the last of the legendary West Indian ‘Three W’s combination.

And on the recent shellacking that coach Phil Simmons took for attending the funeral of a loved one and then later proceeding into self-isolation, the Bajan had this to say.

“You can’t control what people say from the outside. It good to have coach [Phil Simmons] back. It’s always good to have the coach with the team before the big start to the test so we can’t really control what people say.”

The West Indies travel to South Hampton today where they begin their final bout of preparation for the first test there which begins on July 8.