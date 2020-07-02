Facts should cause you to make principled adjustment

Dear Editor

The ill-timed and ill-conceived comments of Ms. Mia Mottley, Mr. Owen Arthur and Mr. Bruce Golding have already attracted the wrath of my fellow country men and women.

Writers from inside and outside of Guyana were brutal in their responses or comments. Many of these went into great details as to why these eminent Caribbean leaders needed to be rebuked. However, in spite of the letters and other forms of protestations, neither the lady nor the two gentlemen has publicly changed their stance.

This behaviour reminds me of some Ghanaian Generals. Some Western governments, especially the Americans were concerned about the leadership of Kwame Nkrumah. Nkrumah, was not satisfied with independence on paper, he wanted true independence in order to fully develop his country and to fully realise Ghana’s potential.

He also was not satisfied with Ghana being independent but his aim was to free the whole of Africa, including those countries which were under the firm grip of apartheid. This vision scared the so-called Western democracies so they decided to get rid of Nkrumah.

The preferred option was to fool the Ghanian Generals by providing false intelligence. The trick worked and Nkrumah was overthrown. Some twenty five years passed and files in the USA were declassified. The public then learnt the truth. However, when the generals were finally told that they were duped, they refused to accept the facts, but rather held on to the lies for the rest of their lives.

I could understand Prime Minister Mottley and her compatriots’ interest in democracy but like the Ghanaian Generals, even though the irregularities discovered in the boxes show fraud, they are completely focused on the narrative provided by the PPP/C.

I hope that they would be bold enough and sensible enough to disentangle themselves without holding on to false information because they cannot admit that they were fooled into reading from a false script. To prove that you are firm on an issue, does not mean that you should be stubborn to the point of idiocy, it makes good sense to respond to truth and light.

Regards

Nelson Heath