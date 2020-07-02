Bartica resident dies from Coronavirus complications

A 34-year old businessman of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), died on Thursday from complications attributed to the Coronavirus.

Dead is Abdool Khan, a father of three.Several other members of the man’s family have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Reports are that Khan died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Thursday afternoon.

Thus far, some 36 cases of the pandemic have been recorded in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

RELATED: Sixth COVID-19 case in Bartica confirmed

On Thursday, the Ministry of Public Health reported that two new cases of the disease have been recorded from 24 tests analysed over the past 24hours. Guyana has so far recorded 250 cases of the coronavirus.

The Moruca sub-region has become the epicenter of the pandemic in Region One.So far more than 70 cases of the disease have been recorded there over the past month.