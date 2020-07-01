13th Coronavirus death recorded

…3 new cases recorded

A 42-year old male who passed-away on Monday last at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, died of complications attributed to the Coronavirus.

The man’s death carries the total number of persons who died from COVID-19 complications in Guyana, to 13.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Gordon Boyle noted in a daily update provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) that 3 new cases of the disease have been recorded from 56 tests analysed within the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases of the pandemic has risen to 120; a total of 248 cases of have been recorded since the first case was announced in March.

She said that 116 persons have since recovered from the disease and according to Dr Gordon-Boyle,Regions 1, 4 and 7 continue to record more cases of the COVID-19.

She informed residents, particularly in Regions 1 and 7, that the Health Ministry is working collaboratively with the various agencies within the region to address and help arrest the situation that is threatening to spiral out of control. “We are calling on all the residents to cooperate with the health officials as we work to contain the spread of the disease in your communities,” she said.

To the MOPH has tested 2634 persons for the coronavirus, with 2386 being negative.