‘Poon’ pleads guilty to wild meat, cassava bread killing

A 49-year-old farmer on Monday pleaded guilty to beating Romel Gouveia called ‘White Boy’ to death after the man ate his wild meat and cassava bread.

Charles Leonard, called ‘Poon,’ of Port Kaituma, appeared before High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds via a zoom hearing and pleaded guilty to the charge, which read that between October 5 and 6, 2017, he unlawfully killed Gouveia.

The state was represented by prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Bakker while Leonard was represented by attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon.

The matter was adjourned until July 20, 2020, for presentation of a probation report and sentencing.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Gouveia lived with Leonard and his wife at Port Kaituma.

However the two men had a misunderstanding and Leonard warned Gouveia not to eat his food.

Leonard nevertheless reportedly came home intoxicated on October 5, 2017 and saw Gouveia in the kitchen eating his wild meat with cassava bread. Consequently, Leonard became annoyed and attacked Gouveia, hitting him to the head with a piece of wood. Gouveia collapsed to the ground and Leonard left.

Hours later, Leonard’s wife came and saw Gouveia’s lifeless body and reported the matter to the police.