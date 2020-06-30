Cop goes missing

IT has been eleven days since Police Constable Quincy Lewis went missing, after leaving his Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home for work.

Lewis, who is a serving member of the Guyana Police Force since 2015, is stationed at the Agricola Police Station, East Bank Demerara.

According to the man’s relative, he was last seen alive on Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020, when he left in his friend’s car – PTT 7541 to report to work.

His cousin, Revon Jordon, explained that he thought that Lewis was in-line, since it was usual due to him being a police. However, a few days later, the owner of the motorcar came to the family home looking for Lewis, since he failed to return the motor car and was not answering his cell phone.

This got relatives worried and suspicion grew as calls to Lewis phone went unanswered. Things went even more downhill when the family decided to call the Agricola Police Station, where other ranks indicated that Lewis never showed up for work.

On June 26, the family filed a missing person report at the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.

An investigation was launched and police will be reviewing CCTV footage from the Demerara Harbour Bridge and other various points to trace the vehicle to determine if Lewis crossed the bridge the day he went missing. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis can call 677-6547, 680-1436 or the nearest police station.