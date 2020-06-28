Women possess unbelievable inner strength and can learn so much from each other

SHE was powerful not because she wasn’t scared, but because she went on so strongly, despite the fear.” – Atticus

Last week, I shared some information regarding the upcoming Women Across Borders Free Virtual Event from July 7-10. My first anthology was Women Across Borders –Fulfilling Purpose featuring co-authors from Guyana, USA and the French and English Caribbean. The foreword was done by phenomenal Dr Elayne Anthony from Jackson, Mississippi, and was the first African-American female to anchor a newscast on WJTV which was a CBS affiliate. Dr Desiree De Florimonte was one of the co-authors and went on to publish her own book since and she is sharing her experience. “It was an honour to be invited by Sonia to be a co-author of Women Across Borders: Fulfilling Purpose. Initially, I was apprehensive about writing but became very enthusiastic during the process as I shared my voice and claimed ownership of my life. Between the hours of 9:00 pm and 1:00 am was the time I was most creative and the words simply flowed as I told my story. I felt fulfilled and grateful for the experience to collaborate with some phenomenal women on the project. Thanks again Sonia!’

Women Across Borders with a mission was the second anthology and we featured co-authors from Africa, Venezuela, USA and the Caribbean, including Suriname.

Ediclia Bastardo not only co-authored the book but translated these anthologies into Spanish and she is on her second book.

“Participating as a co-author and translator in the Women Across Borders anthology has been decisive for me. It was the first step in achieving one of my life’s goals, to become a writer. I learned the story of wonderful and brave women who through pain have become the best versions of themselves. This project represents a high motivation to continue writing and positively impacting the lives of other women.

“Writing a chapter on my story was so empowering and it really made me happy to know that my experiences could really impact another woman in her lowest point. I would encourage every woman and man to tell their story, we all have one, and it’s liberating”

Bethany Love Hanna

I admire these women for taking the bold step to write and publish their books. One of the objectives behind these anthologies was to give them the confidence to write their own books. I must thank my friend Dr Linda Wallace for contributing the foreword.

Sometimes we have to die inside in order to rise from our own ashes and gain confidence in ourselves and love ourselves beyond words. Some of the stories shared in my third Rising from the Ashes reflect this and it was therapeutic for many. The Dynamic Dr Anna McCoy contributed the foreword. Three of these inspiring women shared what the experience was like.

“I would encourage everyone to write their story. It is one of the most cathartic and most intentional ways to grow. Writing my story gave me the opportunity to make that journey from the head to the heart and powerfully connect to my authentic self. By writing our old story, we find ourselves in the midst of a new story, one in which we have the freedom to unlock your innermost potential. Finding similarities with other people helps us live happy and healthy lives. Your life may feel ordinary to you, but it might seem extraordinary to someone else. Every story shared is a chance to make someone feel less alone.” Dr Safeeya Mohammed.

“I am beautifully broken and elegantly remoulded. My journey during the writing of my piece was therapeutic. It has allowed me to fully comprehend the words of God: ‘All things work together for GOOD for them that loves[sic] the Lord and are called according to His purpose.’ God prepares us for the life he calls us to live. I am so grateful to learn that my destination is intertwined into my willingness to forgive.” Walterine Mc Leod

“When asked to be a part of the anthology for Women Across Borders, at first, I was excited. Then I began to think, what I could possibly write that would impact others in a positive way? There were so many things that went through my mind, but none seemed to be impactful. I then decided I would not be a part of the anthology. If you know Sonia Noel like I have grown to know and love her, not doing something is just not a part of who she is. God placed a light in her like no other. So, I went back to the drawing board in my prayers and remembered something God had given me a year prior when visiting Guyana. Not writing now seems like it was not an option for me. Remembering, the things that God gives us in prayer and in life are not just for us. It is important to remind others that they are not alone and that all things are possible through Christ. I thank Dr. Noel for her passion and persistence. As I read the stories of the other women, I too remembered, I am not alone. Through writing my story and my part of Women Across Borders, has awakened a part of me I had long forgotten. Writing is a way of remembering, encouraging, and healing. Thank you, Ms. Noel for the opportunity to share and be a part of Women Across Boarders!”

Every life has a story and only you can tell your story the way it should be told. If you are interested in writing a chapter in the upcoming anthology or need info on the virtual event email anthologymenandwomen@gmail.com

Own your story as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.