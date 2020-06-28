Owner ‘natural hair’ store ‘KOKO’ dies at age 31

By Gabriella Chapman

OWNER of the popular ‘natural hair’ store Koko, Denisha Victor, died on Saturday, shortly after she was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital after collapsing at home.

News of her death shocked many and social media was abuzz with messages of condolences for the woman who helped create the famous Curlfete hair show. Victor is a young entrepreneur and natural hair enthusiast who is well known in the small business and natural hair communities, after opening her natural hair store ‘KOKO’, on Robb and King Streets, and cofounding the annual natural hair event ‘Curlfete’.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that she collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead on arrival. Several friends of the now deceased have been expressing their grief on their Facebook pages.

Former beauty queen and queen’s young leader, Marva Langevine, wrote “All I can think about is her beautiful smile and strong work ethic. Denisha Victor was truly a shining star and a selfless leader. I’m extremely sad to hear that she has died. I am praying for her family and loved ones right now as they cherish and find comfort in her remarkable legacy.”

Another young female entrepreneur, Ashaka King said, “You Denisha Victor are a stellar example of Black Female Entrepreneurship. I loved your fire, zeal, dedication and commitment to everything you did. I admired you. I’m happy I managed to tell you. I’ll cherish every encounter, for each and every one was pleasant. The young business community has lost a good one. This is nothing short of a blow. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

A fellow natural hair enthusiast like Victor, Lloyda Alicia, wrote an extensive post reflecting on what an exceptional person Victor was. “Beyond all her accomplishments, which were not few, I remember her for her kindness to me, her easy smile, and her genuineness of nature. I don’t profess to be one of her closest friends but through all our interactions in theatre and poetry night, Curlfette, her store Koko and her waving excitedly from behind the glass when I went to apply for my visa at the US embassy, I will remember how she was always kind. But my main reason for making this post is because over the last two months, Denisha Victor used her voice to publicly and fearlessly call out people like Gerry Gouveia, Guyanese Critic, Samuel Barakat, and Indrawattie Hirai, among others for their racist posts and comments related to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and the situation in Guyana. She removed her support and friendship where it existed from them and she demanded the same of her friends and loved ones. She is a person of integrity, who accomplished much. Those who love her are grieving, and many more are feeling this loss so deeply. I am sad and I hurt for her family and friends. I choose to honour her life by ensuring that I continue to be just as fearless in my principles as her and I call on all of you to take a look at her FB page, read her words and see it as a call to action. My heart hurts so much Denisha. I wish I had told you how much your kindness meant to me especially at a time when I needed it most. Our country has lost a wonderful daughter.”

Victor was also listed in the BrandYouth website as an Entrepreneurial Awards Recipient, 2019 Honouree (Special Award). The site also stated that the young woman wad passionate about community service. She has served as the president of the Rotaract Club of Georgetown Central in 2015-16. During her tenure, the club executed a literacy project called R.E.A.D, which consisted of a discussion on dyslexia and a six-week reading program for the children at the Ruimveldt Children Home. Victor also created the club’s signature fundraiser called Wine and Art, which has raised over $3 million dollars for community development in Guyana. She was still actively involved in Rotaract, and recently co-chaired a Rotaract conference for over 200 delegates from around the Caribbean where they partnered with various organisations to build and furnish a home for a single mother in the village of Haruni on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Victor was the holder of a diploma in banking and finance, and a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Guyana. She also graduated from the University of the West Indies with a master’s in business administration, specialising in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

She previously taught Personnel Administration at School of Nations. In a first for the institution, two of her students were awarded the top paper for the examination worldwide.

In October 2017, Victor won the Scotiabank Vision Achievers Live Pitch Business competition.

Her list of achievements is exorbitant. And less than a month ago, Victor was featured in the Guyana Chronicle for her activities during quarantine. She launched a natural hair competition to celebrate her customers and promote a new line of hair care products. She had plans of implementing a wellness corner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her store also had recently launched a website to make the delivery process easier for her customers during this quarantine season. Victor’s death came as a shock to many and still has not yet resonated with some.