Wonder what leadership Mottley would offer her country in the face of external aggression and invasion

Dear Editor,

THERE is much that is very offensive and repugnant in the statement made by CARICOM’s Chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley in response to the decision of the Guyana Court of Appeal, that is “votes cast- mean valid votes” and the subsequent report from GECOM (CEO) Mr Keith Lowenfield on the election results. However, this letter is limited to one aspect of the Prime Minister’s statement.

I write to express my disagreement with the view expressed by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, that an election isn’t worth the life of one Guyanese. Is she serious? She stated, “no electoral process can replace the life of any Guyanese”. In a literal sense, she is correct. Since her usage was not meant to be literal, instead it was political: it is in this context what she stated must be understood. Mottley must be aware that a government coming out of an election can have extremely negative consequences for a people and nation by the policies that they implement which can result in hundreds of people losing their lives. As happened in Guyana during the PPPC rule. That period was marked by political assassinations and state-sponsored executions of hundreds of young African men. The Prime Minister in her remarks seems to be insensitive to the country’s recent political experience under the PPPC.

Are we to interpret her position to mean that our hard-won democracy and the right to choose a government is worth nothing? And should not be defended the way we Guyanese choice? To me, this is like a “slave master” telling a slave not to fight for freedom since (the slave’s life) is worth more than freedom. Caricom’s Chairwoman has put a very low premium on the historical struggles of enslaved Africans and others Guyanese, whose blood and life made democracy a reality in Guyana.

I don’t think in the context of Prime Minister Mottley’s position on the value Guyanese should place on elections, it is asking too much for her to say if the same applies to her country Barbados. Or is there a different standard?

I wonder what leadership Mottley would offer her country in the face of external aggression and invasion. Would she say defending the country is not worth a Barbadian life? One may say that the two situations are dissimilar, but the underlying principle is the same. Caribbean peoples given our history must place as a matter of priority a very “high premium” on our freedom and rights. And be prepared to defend those gains regardless of the price.

Regards,

Tacuma Ogunseye