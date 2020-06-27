Refreshed Johnson says Jaguars hungry for cricket

… Jaguars captain optimistic about young core

GUYANA Jaguars captain Leon Johnson said the 5-time 4-Day champs are eager to get back to doing some team practice, adding that time off from cricket helped to refresh his mind and body.

Johnson, who played nine Tests for the West Indies along with six One Day Internationals (ODI), told Chronicle Sport in an interview for the first time since the abrupt end to COVID-19-affected 2020 Regional 4-Dayers that he, along with his colleagues, was revitalised and ready to get back to work.

Eyeing their 6th 4-Day title, Jags had a topsy-turvy latter part to the season, suffering defeat, drawn games and then worse; suffering the wrath of the pandemic. When Cricket West Indies (CWI) pulled the plug on the tournament, all sports came to a halt and Johnson and his men like other athletes were forced into indefinite isolation.

“The time off was good for myself as well as the rest of players. It was a chance for us players to get our body and mind refreshed following a long season. We (the Jaguars) are still upbeat, the guys are eager to start back training, and working; we just miss practice and being out there doing things cricket-wise,” said the skipper.

The players have been engaging in daily ZOOM sessions with physio Neil Barry Jr and these help to monitor fitness and keep them in shape. Apart from training, Johnson believes that another huge benefit from lockdown was that cricketers can have that rare time home with family.

Johnson, a father himself, said spending time with loved ones was invaluable, and a great way to improve one’s mentality. He also believed that it was a great way for players who were injured or carrying niggles to further get themselves back into peak playing shape for whenever action resumes.

Recently, CWI hosted their professional players draft for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies Four-Day Championship via a ZOOM meeting two days ago.

Jamaican overseas all-rounder Ramaal Lewis and pacer Niall Smith were the two added to the Jags 13-man squad, rounding off the 15 members. All-rounder Kevin Sinclair and pacer Niall Smith were the pair along with Akshaya Persaud to earn full-time Grade contracts, thus adding to their Regional 1st Class, List ‘A’ and Windies U-19 cricket experience.

Arguably the most decorated Regional 4-Day captain in contemporary times, having won 5 straight 4-Day titles, while experiencing the highest points of International and Regional success over those last 6 seasons; the 32 year-old said it was good to have a few star-quality youngsters in the team heading into the new season; which will be under COVID-19 watch.

A former ex-West Indies Under-19 player in his own right, having captained the youth side back in 2005-6 U-19 World Cup, said having those few new faces among the troupers, adds greater value to the imminent preservation of the Region’s most decorated 4-Day franchise.

“We have a few newcomers in the squad this year, but they are experienced and will go along nicely with our seasoned bunch of guys; so I predict good things for the Jaguars heading into the future,” Johnson ended.