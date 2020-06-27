COVID-19 | Three-year old among four new positive cases at Bartica

Regional Health Officer of Region Seven, Dr Edward Sagala has confirmed that results of the ten tests samples taken from the primary family contacts to a Bartician who earlier tested positive for the Coronavirus, indicate that four of them are also positive.

Dr Sagala noted in a release issued by the region on Saturday morning that a three-year-old child is among those who tested positive.He said five persons are negative and the regional authorities are awaiting the result for one other. “All of the contacts are from Bartica and are now in institutional isolation for fourteen days, as is mandated by the Covid-19 guidelines, then they will be retested,” he said.

Additionally, he said sixteen individuals were tested, amongst them health care workers and he noted that the region is awaiting the results of this latter group.He said the the community will be further updated.

Sadly, Dr Sagala noted that there is increasing concern in the fact that “Barticians are continuously flaunting/ignoring the advisories that the Health Department, time and time again, has been preaching, and no one seems to be listening, showing care or even bothering at all.”

He said face masks are not worn; instead, individuals keep them in their bags and pockets. Social distancing is not being observed at all, he added noting that small children can be seen wandering on the road unsupervised. “Where are the parents? Barticians still continue to be casual and unconcerned, despite our constant reminders that we are facing a deadly disease?” he asked.

He noted the words of Dr. Jardine, the Medical Superintendent of the Bartica Regional Hospital:”I really don’t know what it will take for people to understand the seriousness of this pandemic. We have a young man struggling for his life and his family can’t even be there by his side.”These are very powerful words, and indeed, no one seems to even care, Dr Sagala said

He urged the public to continue to pray for the residents, the medical staff and all those affected by the dreadful virus.

“Please stay safe, observe the curfew, stay at home if you are feeling unwell or unless it is necessary to go out…and, of utmost importance, show special care and attention to small children to keep them out of harm’s way,” he added.