Six new cases of COVID-19

THERE continues to be a consistent increase in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with health authorities reporting that Guyana recorded six new cases within the past 24 hours.

Health authorities here discovered the new cases after conducting 84 COVID-19 tests between Wednesday and Thursday.

Some 2,355 persons have been tested so far, with the results showing that 2,140 were negative and 215 were positive. Of the positive cases, some 108 persons have recovered and 12 persons have lost their lives, but there are 95 active cases which are being monitored by health authorities.

The fight against COVID-19 has not been an easy one, but health authorities have been unwavering in their efforts to control the situation, especially now that Guyanese are returning home from abroad.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we addressed the issue of the repatriation of you, our nationals and the misinformation you are providing to our health officials on your arrival. Please note that the publication of your names is not designed to embarrass you, but is a part of our surveillance activities which help us to track this disease, so that the management can be more effective,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, during a virtual COVID-19 update, on Thursday.

He again asked for persons to cooperate with the health officials whose work is doubled when they call and are unable to follow up on persons.

Turning his attention to the fast-approaching July-August holiday, Dr. Persaud said parents and guardians will have to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

“We empathise with you because the pandemic has curtailed most of their outdoor activities, the most important being that they have been unable to attend school,” said the CMO.

The upcoming holidays will be challenging as parents try to keep children engaged, but most importantly, safe.

“We therefore ask you to start thinking ahead of innovative activities that are just as fun which can be conducted within the confines of your residence. Keeping your children safe is a priority and we hope that you remain committed to this task,” Dr. Persaud advised.

He reminded parents that the child-health clinics and antenatal clinics continue to function, as children’s vaccination and growth monitoring is an ongoing process. Antenatal mothers still need to be seen and examined at clinic, to ensure that the pregnancy period is safe and without complications. If complications arise, medical professionals would like to diagnose these in a timely manner so that management can be initiated early.

Health authorities also called on all parents of children that are due for their HPV vaccines, 9-16 years, to seek this service at the nearest health centre. The Ministry of Public Health remains committed to eliminating cervical cancer but can only do this with cooperation from everyone.

The safety of every Guyanese is dependent on the compliance with control measures, which were implemented by local health authorities to contain the spread of the disease.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) is still the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases. The Cuyuni-Mazaruni region, notably Aranka, has the second highest number of confirmed cases. It is a mining community, which means that there is continuous movement in and out of the area, making it extremely easy for the disease to spread.

Among communities on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey; among those on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

There is, however, a worrying development in Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini), where over 20 cases have been recorded in a short space of time. This has prompted health authorities to label the community as the epicentre for Region One.

Considering the situation, Dr. Persaud had said residents of the community need to “be on guard” and take all necessary precautions in order to prevent further spread of the disease.

“We are urging you to support the health team in this area by coming forward for testing if you have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, by staying home unless it is necessary for you to come out, and if you must come out, ensure that your noses and mouths are covered.

“We ask that there is no congregating of persons, and that all passenger vehicles adhere to the guidelines that were provided,” the CMO advised.

The Ministry of Public Health has called on toshaos and village councillors to work along with health officials to ensure that guidelines are followed.

“We wish to also remind you of the runaway situation in neighbouring Brazil that has climbed to the position of being the second country in the world to have reported cases with an alarmingly high number of deaths registered,” said Dr. Persaud.

EXTREMELY VULNERABLE

“Residents in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are extremely vulnerable because of this situation, and need to be vigilant and stop all cross-border movement and stop migrant persons entering your community.”

“The mining community is now one of the most vulnerable groups for the spread of this disease…Residents in Region Seven, I wish to make a special appeal to you as the situation in your community is of grave concern to the ministry,” Dr. Persaud lamented.

COVID-19 remains a serious issue not just here in Guyana, but globally as well, and according to global statistics, there are 9.1 million cases of COVID-19, with over 473,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.