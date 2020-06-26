‘Modesty isn’t boring, it shows who has style’

– Young Entrepreneur promotes modest dressing as royalty

People’s code or style of dressing is usually a mode of expression for who they are and how they are feeling. And while some may think that dressing revealing is attractive and stylish, others would argue that being modest is actually the more stylish choice.

twenty-four-year-old entrepreneur, Saskia McClintock has opened her own clothing business naming it ‘Modest Palace’, providing modest attire to show that modesty can also be fashionable.

McClintock, who is of Muslim faith, said that Modest Palace was religiously motivated.

“But it is mixed with my love for fashion. I saw an open market for me to play in and I went for it. Alhamdulilah we’re almost five years in,” she said.

The young woman explained that her love for entrepreneurship and her religion is what made her start her own business.

“The slogan of my business is ‘Covered Royalty’ and that is what I want every woman to feel like. In Islam, women are held to very high standards and are considered hidden gems. We have very strong codes on our mode of dressing because of this. However, people tend to think we’re an oppressed bunch, which is far from the truth. We love fashion just as much as the next woman, however, we love our religion more and so we try to stay within the confines of what is allowed. This is the balance Modest Palace provides,” McClintock said.

Adding that “modesty isn’t boring or dark, in my opinion, it actually shows who has style.”

Her business is located at 70 Durban Street, Werk-en-Rust, and can also be found on social media platforms as ‘Modest Palace’.

Sharing details about herself, the young woman said that she grew up in Georgetown, mainly in South Ruimveldt Gardens.

“I am University of Guyana Law Graduate, Class of 2018. So I would say my passion growing up was mainly law. My mom recalls asking me what I wanted to be while growing up and I always responded “A lawyer” and that’s what I worked towards. However my focused shifted, slightly, and I fell in love with business and started doing Business Management & Marketing privately, the first year of Law at UG. As you can imagine, juggling Law and Private business courses would eventually be too much, so after completing part of the programme I placed it on the back burner and continued with law. I completed UG in 2018, took a year’s break to navigate my adult years and finally started back my Business Management and Marketing studies,” the young woman shared.

She said she aspires to be a business mogul because she loves the idea of women empowerment and women being independent.

“It’s what I saw growing up living with my mom and grandmother. My mom has never been without a job all my life and my father is the biggest advocate for independence. I think I got my business sense mostly from him though, sorry, mom. But Modest Palace is just a small part of who I am,” McClintock said.

She said that her business was welcomed with open arms from the very beginning and it introduced something to Guyana that many didn’t know they needed.

“However, I must admit that my inconsistencies are what severely affected my business. It was a lot of juggling my personal life, school, business and religion all at once. I had to learn how to prioritise and so with the relaunch in March 2020, it’s been upwards ever since,” she said.