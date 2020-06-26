From lunchtime clashes to career goal

– Young artiste hones lyrical talent

Many Guyanese can relate to having their own lunch-time pastime in school, be it playing cards, playing cricket or football, practicing debates, having dance offs, whatever may be the line of interest in the particular school.

Many of those activities can help to shape the lives of individuals or even help them figure out what their skill is and what they want to be.

Such is the case for a 22-year-old ‘Lindener’ who found his dream from his lunch-time pastime at the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School.

In an interview with ‘The Buzz’, Trevon Anthony George who was raised in ‘One Mile’, Linden, said that he found his ability when he was in Form Three in high school.

“Every day at lunchtime, me and a couple of my classmates would beat on the desk and clash each other with freestyles. I was always known for having the best lyrics,” the young man said.

It was then he realised that he has a lyrical ability and vocal talent. Now George is a budding recording and performing dancehall artiste who goes by the stage name ‘Mafi’.

Even though this was just a high school hobby, the young man said much work had to be put in to harness his skill.

“I started taking music serious in 2019, before that, I wouldn’t say I wasn’t serious, I just wasn’t fully dedicated. Some of the values I had to develop were commitment, consistency and determination. I’m very committed to my music. Every day I think of new ways that I can better myself as an artiste. Knowing that consistency plays such a major role in one’s career, I had to dedicate myself fully towards my music career. I will never give up until I’m number one, not just with music but with anything I do in life,” Mafi told ‘The Buzz’.

He said that just knowing he has a chance to open the gate and make a way for the next generation of artistes coming out of Guyana, makes him want to go even harder, because he wishes for Guyanese music to be known locally and internationally.

“I know there will be a lot more like myself and I’m here to show them that it’s actually possible to be a dancehall artiste in Guyana,” he said.

Mafi shared that most of his inspiration come from his supporters and his family, and they help him to overcome some his challenges.

“Just seeing how they react to my music gives me that confidence I need to continue to do music. One of my biggest challenges I faced was learning how to deal with criticism from the media. I had to fully understand that everyone is entitled to their own opinion and they’re not going to like everything I do. But I want to be known as the best dancehall artiste that Guyana ever produced and I also want to open up the gate for every other talented Guyanese artiste,” Mafi said.

He urges every young talent to exercise patience, keep pushing, and never let giving up be an option.