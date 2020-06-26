COVID-19 | Second case recorded at Mabaruma

…several new cases recorded at Moruca

The number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the North West District continues to rise with a secondary school teacher at the town at Mabaruma being among the new cases.

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) reported on Friday that 15 new confirmed cases of the pandemic have been recorded in Guyana, carrying the total number of active cases to 109.

Reports from Mabaruma are that the teacher, who recently travelled there from the Moruca sub-region, the epicenter of the disease in Region One, has tested positive for the virus.He has been placed in isolation and medical officials are expected to undertake contact tracing in the area.His is the second positive case there since April when a female businesswoman was recorded as the first case in Region One.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that several new cases of the virus have been recorded at Moruca. Unconfirmed reports are that as much as 14 new cases were recorded there from tests undertaken within the past 24hours. The figures would carry the total number of cases at Moruca to more than 60 recorded within the past several weeks.

The new cases this week include that of a student who is preparing to sit the National Grade Six Examinations (NGSA).The village council at Santa Rosa is receiving support from the authorities in their efforts to boost awareness as well as assistance in the form of care packages to residents affected by the virus.Santa Rosa is the largest populated indigenous settlement in Guyana.

To date, 2,423 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Guyana, with 2,193 of those being negative.

The MOPH is reminding persons to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.

Globally, over 9.7 million cases of the virus have been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has seen a spike in new cases while Brazil continues to record hundreds of cases daily.