Angoy’s Avenue man wanted for drugs trafficking

ELROY Oral Bristol is wanted by the police in relation to possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking committed on June 23, 2020 at Patrick’s Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice.

In a wanted bulletin issued on Thursday, police said anyone with information that may lead to the arrest Elroy Oral Bristol is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-2151, 333-5564, 333-3876, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.