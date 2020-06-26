3-year-old drowns in bucket at Charity

The Alexander family of Charity Squatting area in Region Two is mourning the death of their 3-year-old who allegedly drowned in a bucket of water.

Dead is Sitana Alexander. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday around 10:53 hours.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the child’s mother Vanessa Alexander left her the child in her house and went to wash her clothes. On returning, she did not see her daughter.She then carried out further checks and discovered her daughter’s lifeless body in a four-gallon bucket of water.

The child’s body was removed from the bucket and taken to the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital where a doctor pronounced her dead. The body was then taken to the Suddie Public Hospital awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations into the incient are ongoing.