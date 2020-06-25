Toddler drowns after canoe topples

A two-year-old girl, on Tuesday afternoon, lost her life after the canoe, in which she was travelling in with her family, capsized in the Kukui River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni.)

Dead is Nandra Alban.

According to reports, on Tuesday around 16:30hrs, the child’s father, Ram Alban, a 36-year-old farmer of Phillipai Village, Upper Mazaruni, was with his 31-year-old wife, Carolina Alban, and five other persons inside of a canoe heading towards the family’s farm when the accident occurred.

Ram Alban and his wife reportedly made every effort to rescue their daughter but were unsuccessful while the others managed to swim ashore. A search was launched to recover the child’s body.