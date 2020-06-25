Brooks, Dowrich tune up with fifties on final day

MANCHESTER, England, (CMC) – Shamarh Brooks and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich redeemed themselves with timely half-centuries on the final day of the three-day warm-up match here Thursday, to taste form ahead of the opening Test against England.

Both batsmen failed in the first innings but capitalised the second time around, Brooks stroking an unbeaten 66 and Dowrich, an unbeaten 56, in Kraigg Brathwaite XI’s second innings total of 231 for four declared.

Left-handed opener Shane Moseley then impressed with an attractive 83 as Jason Holder’s XI gathered 149 for three in their second innings of the drawn encounter at Old Trafford.

Brathwaite’s XI resumed the day on 99 for three but suffered an immediate setback when Roston Chase perished to the day’s third delivery, lbw to pacer Shannon Gabriel, without adding to his overnight four.

However, Brooks and fellow Barbadian Dowrich came together in an unbroken 131-run, fifth wicket stand to steer their side out of difficulty.

Brooks, resuming from his overnight four, faced 99 balls and struck 12 fours in just over 2-½ hours at the crease while Dowrich counted seven fours and a six in a breezy 83-ball knock which lasted nearly two hours.

In the first innings, Brooks managed just 17 while Dowrich was rolled over for six.

Ahead by 315 runs, Brathwaite’s XI declared at the lunch interval and the uncapped Moseley grabbed the opportunity to remind tour selectors of his ability with a polished half-century.

The 26-year-old counted nine fours and a six off 142 deliveries in 3-¼ hours at the crease but failed to find a committed partner until Nkrumah Bonner, who made 24 not out, joined him to add 59 in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership.

West Indies will play their second warm-up fixture, a four-day encounter at the same venue, starting next Monday.

It will be their final preparation game before they take on England in the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.