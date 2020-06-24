Teen killed, brother injured in Enmore hit-and-run

16-year-old Sheldon Major, who is now deceased, and his 14-year-old brother, Christopher Pollard, who is in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), were, on Sunday evening, returning home from their grandmother’s residence, when they were struck down by a motorcar on the Enmore Public Road, around 19:00hrs.

The now dead teen was scheduled to write the upcoming Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that the events leading up to the accident are still unknown, as well as the particulars of the vehicle and the driver.

The ranks, who arrived at the scene of the accident, noted that one of the teens was motionless on the northern edge of the road, while the other individual was in a semi-conscious state on the grass parapet.

The teens were subsequently rushed to the hospital by ranks. Major was pronounced dead on arrival while Pollard was admitted.

As the investigations are ongoing, the police are appealing to the public for any information that will allow them to trace the vehicle involved and apprehend the driver.