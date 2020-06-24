Pan Am Sports launches first free Virtual Training for high-performance coaches

AS the world celebrates a new Olympic Day with countless talks, online classes, seminars, trivia and demonstrations, Pan Am Sports has chosen this day to launch for the first time in history a free Virtual Training course for high-performance coaches in the Americas.

The objective, according to a release shared yesterday, is to continue supporting and guiding our coaches and technicians. Organising this interesting virtual course will undoubtedly be very helpful for the professionals who are in charge of the development of our athletes.

With the name ‘Course in Sports Psychology for High-Performance Coaches’, the course will be led by Spanish psychologist with vast experience and world recognition, Jose Maria Buceta. He has worked with various Olympic representatives as well as Real Madrid.

This 16-hour total online course will be absolutely free and will be presented in Spanish with simultaneous translation into English. It is made primarily for coaches, technicians and fitness trainers who work in high-performance and are recognised by their National Olympic Committees.

There will be four sessions, with one airing each week throughout the next month. The live classes will be on July 8, 15, 22 and 29. In addition, reading and supporting documents will be used throughout the course and a Certificate of Participation from Pan Am Sports will be delivered following its conclusion.

“We have limited space in this important virtual course, so a total of 6 registrations have been provided for each National Olympic Committee. Registration opened yesterday, June 23, and will close on the deadline July 3.

“At Pan Am Sports, we are very aware of the difficult time we are experiencing with the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of this type of course aimed at coaches, but that also directly benefits our athletes.

It is for this reason that we invite high-performance coaches not to take advantage of this opportunity and register for this First Virtual Training organised by the Pan American Sports Organisation.