Fitness enthusiast Theodore Henry to launch Boot Camp-style programme

By Rawle Toney

HE was known as one of the most-feared inside-centre and prop players in the Caribbean during his rugby days, but now Theodore Henry is transferring that energy into getting people in shape; calling it COVFIT-19.

What started as a casual workout for him and close friends to stay in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, has blossomed into full-blown Boot Camp-like training, attracting scores of persons from around the city and even further afield – those who are desirous of using a rigorous work-out to stay fit.

The dreadlock-wearing fitness enthusiast and head coach for the country’s National Sevens Rugby team, said COVFIT-19, a term he crafted to stay fit during the Coronavirus pandemic, has now spiralled into something he hopes will drive the nation to staying fit and healthy.

“Officially I want to launch a fitness club where I will be targeting the various sporting teams to come and get their fitness levels to an elite standard. I will also be doing personal training, group sessions for persons who are trying to lose a bit of weight or burn some fat,” said Henry.

Asked about the response so far, he pointed out it has been “alarming and growing daily, but right now I have been trying to keep it to a minimum because of the COVID-19 situation. Every week I have about two-to-three new persons joining.”

At present, he added, because of the pandemic, training is only done between 17:30hrs and 20:30hrs at D’Urban Park, and as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted or permitted, evening sessions will be held.

In 2016, Henry joined USA’s Clint Smith and Kenya’s Bernard Ouma, who both averaged 4.93 out of five and graduated at the top of their class, following a three-month International Coaching Course and General Conditioning from the University of Physical Education in Budapest, Hungary.

Henry was the lone Guyanese at the course which saw 25 participants from over 14 countries and his participation was made possible by Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

Back then, upon his return, he had told Chronicle Sport his International Coaching and General Conditioning Diploma meant he can work with any sports team representing Guyana, and not just Rugby.

He also recently wrapped up his personal trainer certification and currently is working on being certified as a sports nutritionist.

Known for his integral role in helping Guyana to secure many regional titles as a player and coach, Theo, as he’s also popularly called, revealed that he had fallen in love with fitness during his playing days in rugby, adding “as most persons would know, we were one of the fittest teams in the Caribbean.

“Testimony is in the fact that we were able to win six consecutive (regional) titles – all due to fitness; I mean our skill level improved over the period of time which was superior to other teams, but our fitness made us more dominant.”

Meanwhile, Henry has cautioned that if persons are thinking about joining his programme, they should be prepared to work hard, since he’s adamant that no shortcuts will be taken.

“If you’re coming to my programme, you need a specific goal and I will scientifically design a programme to reach that goal. I will assist you with the nutritional part of it as well, so you’re going to get a complete package. You’ll get the physical part as well as the guidance as it relates to the dos and don’ts in terms of food,” Henry said.

Interested persons can contact ‘Theo’ on telephone number 629-1403.