CEO submits Elections Report

Utilizing valid votes as ordered by the Court of Appeal, the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, today, submitted his Elections Report, which shows that the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) won the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

According to the CEO’s Report, the APNU+AFC secured 171,825 valid votes while the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) raked in 166, 343 valid votes. According to him, there were only 344,508 valid votes cast at the March 2 General and Regional Elections. Some 3,001 votes were rejected, and when taken together with the valid votes cast, Lowenfield records show that there were only 347,509 votes cast at the highly controversial elections held more than three months ago.

In his tabulation, the Chief Elections Officer allocated 33 seats in the National Assembly to APNU+AFC, 31 to the PPP/C and one seat to the Joined Lists comprising A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and The New Movement (TNM).